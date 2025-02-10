27.3 C
Tripura mulls to construct four new flyovers, heritage hotels

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 9. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced that the state government is planning to construct four new flyovers in Agartala city.

Saha made this statement while addressing the 55th Annual General Conference of the State Engineers Association, Tripura at Nazrul Kalakshetra, Agartala, on Sunday.

He emphasized that the present state government has prioritized infrastructural development.

“Around ₹7,000 crores have been allocated in the budget for infrastructure development. I have asked the Secretary to look into funding for the construction of flyovers. We already have one. Another is being planned from Gandhi Statue at Circuit House to Swami Vivekananda Maidan. From there, one will extend near Ujjayanta Palace, and another will go near IGM Hospital via Haradhan Sangha in Agartala. Additionally, we are planning a flyover from Motor Stand to Paradise Chowmuhani, ensuring they are interlinked. A presentation on this has already been made,” said the chief minister.

He further highlighted the crucial role of engineers in implementing the state government’s infrastructural projects and overall development plans.

“The first condition for progress is infrastructural development. Engineers must ensure the accurate execution of various developmental projects. Now, entrepreneurs from outside are also showing interest in setting up industries in Tripura. We need to work with innovative ideas, utilizing the state’s natural resources like rubber, agar, bamboo, etc. Engineers should play a key role in this,” said the chief minister.

He shared that during the last Lok Sabha elections, he traveled about 8,000 kilometers, including 2,000 kilometers by train and 6,000 kilometers by road.

“It now takes 2 to 2.5 hours to reach Kailashahar. Currently, the state has six national highways. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has allocated funds for the construction of a four-lane national highway,” he said.

Additionally, he informed that the state government is working towards building a large hotel to boost the tourism industry.

“That will be a game changer for Tripura. We have discussed this with the Tata Group. Across India, there are heritage hotels under Tata’s Raj Gharana brand. A heritage five-star hotel is being planned in Tripura as well. If this materializes, foreign tourists could arrive via charter flights. The hotel will have approximately 100 rooms, including 5 exclusive rooms. This project will create employment opportunities for many people. The state government is working with this vision in mind,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the important role of engineers in handling emergency and disaster situations. He appreciated their contributions in tackling flood-related challenges in the state.

