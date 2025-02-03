River, lakes, water bodies in Manipur being rejuvenated: CM N Biren Singh

IMPHAL, Feb 2: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said many rivers, lakes and water bodies in the state are being rejuvenated to protect their ecosystem and the surrounding environment.

The water bodies are also being redeveloped for beautification and promotion of eco-tourism, the CM said at a function of World Wetlands Day at Leishang Hiden, Canchipur in Imphal West district.

“We are preserving and rejuvenating the wetlands. We depend on nature to survive. We are taking care of it. Many wetlands rejuvenation (related projects) have been sent to the Union ministry for financial assistance. Some has been taken up by the state government,” he said.

The CM said, “Leishang Hiden holds a significant place in the history of Manipur and we have begun the work to restore it. The important rivers, lakes and water bodies of our state are being redeveloped for beautification and promotion of eco-tourism. They are being rejuvenated to protect their ecosystem and the surrounding environment which are vital for our sustenance and growth.”

On encroachments of wetlands, Singh said the state government has issued eviction notices.

“I cannot name the people. As the previous governments did not protect the wetlands during their rule there had been encroachments. The state government has issued eviction notices to various individuals. Those with proper legal documents will be given compensation while the rest will be evicted.”

Manipur Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Biswajit Thongam and many MLAs also attended the function. (PTI)