Roundtable meet between StartUp Nagaland and Austrian embassy

KOHIMA, Aug 23: In a significant step toward fostering international collaboration in entrepreneurship, StartUp Nagaland, in partnership with the Department of Industries & Commerce, hosted a roundtable discussion today at the Innovation & Incubation Space (IIS) in Kohima.

The event brought together key officials from the Austrian Embassy, government representatives, industry stakeholders, and local startups to explore potential partnerships aimed at bolstering Nagaland’s startup ecosystem.

The roundtable discussion was graced by Ajay Singh, Head of Technology and Innovation at the Austrian Embassy’s Commercial Section, and Aran Verma, Advisor on Organizational Matters at Vantage Info.

The session was also attended by Shanavas, Secretary to the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Nagaland, P. Tokugha Sema, Director of the Department of Industries & Commerce, and representatives from various key stakeholders, including the Department of Information Technology & Communication (IT&C), the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), BAN and the five state-empaneled incubators: YouthNet Incubation Center, Educentre School of Business, NEILIT, NTTC, and Nagabots along with StartUps and Entrepreneurs.

The meeting began with welcome remarks from P. Tokugha Sema, who extended a warm reception to the Austrian Embassy officials and other distinguished guests.

Following this, Shanavas, delivered an insightful welcome speech, emphasizing the critical role of international partnerships in nurturing the startup ecosystem in Nagaland. His remarks set the tone for the discussions, highlighting the state’s commitment to fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial environment.

During the session, the Austrian guests were given the opportunity to share their perspectives and explore avenues for collaboration with local stakeholders. Ajay Singh and Aran Verma spoke about the potential for innovation, technology exchange, and capacity building, offering insights into how Austrian expertise and resources could be harnessed to support the growth of local startups.

Local startups were invited to showcase their innovative business models and products, providing a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas and identifying potential areas for collaboration. The engagement was highly interactive, allowing participants to directly communicate with each other through their speeches and messages.

The exchange of ideas was dynamic and fruitful, with both sides identifying several areas where cooperation could lead to tangible benefits, including the possibility of joint ventures, mentoring programs, and market access initiatives.

The roundtable discussion proved to be highly productive, with all participants expressing optimism about the future of Nagaland’s startup ecosystem. The Austrian officials commended the state for its efforts in fostering a vibrant startup culture and emphasized their commitment to supporting the region’s economic development through sustained partnerships.

The Austrian Embassy’s Commercial Section is visiting Nagaland as part of a broader fact-finding mission to explore the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Northeast India. This mission is focused on identifying potential avenues for collaboration, innovation, and economic growth in the region. In Nagaland, the delegation is engaging with key stakeholders, including the Department of Industries & Commerce, StartUp Nagaland, and local startups, to understand the unique challenges and opportunities present in the state.

The delegation’s visit also includes meetings with government officials and industry representatives to discuss strategic partnerships. This visit is part of a larger tour across multiple states in Northeast India, with the objective of fostering stronger economic ties and supporting the region’s burgeoning startup culture. (NNN)