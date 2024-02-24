Justdial Signs Mou With Nagaland Govt For Digitisation Of Businesses

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, Feb 23: Justdial, India’s leading local search engine, signed a memorandum of understanding, with Nagaland’s directorate of industries and commerce for digitisation of businesses registered with the industries and commerce department.

The MoU, signed recently, reaffirmed Justdial’s commitment to encouraging digital growth in Nagaland, an official release said on Friday.

As per the MoU, Justdial will play a critical role in digitising operations and improving the web presence of enterprises registered with the directorate of industries and commerce. In turn, the department will actively cooperate with these enterprises, encouraging the sharing of critical information to increase their digital presence.

“We are thrilled about this collaboration with the directorate of industries and commerce in Nagaland. Justdial is committed to leveraging its digital prowess to empower local businesses, drive digital adoption and contribute to the economic progress of the state. Our mission is to connect businesses with customers and drive growth through innovative digital solutions,” said Shwetank Dixit, chief growth officer of Justdial.

The three-year partnership programme emphasises a long-term commitment to the growth and development of businesses in Nagaland.

The release said Justdial and the directorate of industries and commerce will work together to support the department’s objectives and contribute to the overall economic development of the state.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to augment economic development by harnessing the power of information, technology and strategic alliances. By facilitating greater access to resources, enhanced visibility, and fostering a supportive ecosystem, Justdial and the directorate of industries and commerce, aim to create an impact on the economic landscape and propelling local industries to new heights of success,” said Tokugha Achumi, additional director of the state industries and commerce department, said.

The Nagaland directorate of industries and commerce plays a crucial role in providing policy guidance for industrial development in the state. It formulates viable industrial projects, provides training to entrepreneurs and offers financial incentives to promote the growth of small-scale, tiny and cottage industries.