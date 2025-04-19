35.7 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 19, 2025
type here...

Senior NSCN-IM Leader Ikato Swu Breaks Away to Join Myanmar-Based Naga Rebels

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, APR 19: Amid ongoing Naga peace talks, senior NSCN-IM leader Ikato Swu announced his departure from the group on Friday, forming a new alliance with influential Myanmar-based Naga rebel leaders Absalom Raman and HS Ramsan.

In a statement, Ikato declared his decision to continue the “Naga struggle” independently, outside of the ongoing peace negotiations with the Indian government.

- Advertisement -

He criticized the current NSCN-IM leadership, particularly General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, accusing them of failing to uphold the true cause of the Naga movement.

Related Posts:

Expressing deep dissatisfaction, Ikato alleged that the organization had stagnated and strayed from its founding principles. He also accused the Government of India of betraying the Naga people by not implementing the 2015 Framework Agreement, signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly before the death of his father, NSCN-IM co-founder Isak Chishi Swu, in 2016.

Sources confirmed that Ikato has already left for Myanmar, accompanied by a group of NSCN-IM cadres. His move is seen as a significant development, given his seniority within the group and his lineage—being the son of the late Isak Chishi Swu, one of the original founders of NSCN-IM alongside Muivah. The NSCN-IM has been observing a ceasefire with the Government of India since 1997.

View all stories
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Heavy Trucks Flout No-Entry Rules in Dhubri, Sparking Public Outrage

The Hills Times -
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind