Shillong Airport expansion feasible with land acquisition

SHILLONG, Sept 6: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said that with a few alterations and additional land acquisition of 22 acres, the Shillong Airport will be viable for accommodating larger aircraft.

The AAI’s communication dated September 3, has been produced before the Meghalaya High Court during a hearing on a PIL here on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

A brief gist of the feasibility of the expansion of the airport to accommodate larger planes has been set out.

“It is pertinent to note that the Airports Authority of India as per the LiDAR survey report after examining different scenarios has found that with a few alterations and additional land acquisition of 22acres, the airport will be viable for accommodating the said larger aircraft and it has been indicated in the said communication that consent has also been given by M/s Spice Jet for the operation of B737 aircraft,” the court said in its order.

Dr N Mozika, DSGI however prayed that he may be allowed to bring on record the detailed LiDAR survey report which is voluminous.

The AG appearing on behalf of the State respondents submits that they are also in receipt of the said communication and once the report is placed, modalities for implementation of the same will be worked out and presented before the Court.

- Advertisement -

In view of this, the court has directed that the report be placed within a period of 10 days. The next hearing has been fixed on September 16, for further orders on the matter. (NNN)