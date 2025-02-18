Shillong Singer Lamphang Syiemlieh Admits to Fake Profiles and Deceptive Online Relationships

HT Digital

SHILLONG, Feb 18: In a shocking disclosure, Lamphang Syiemlieh, a popular singer from Shillong, openly confessed to fabricating false social media profiles to enter into fraudulent online relationships.

The singer, who is based in the local arts scene, admitted to utilizing stolen images in order to pretend to be women and make advances of a sexual nature to numerous men.

Syiemlieh confessed in a long social media post, admitting to operating accounts by the names “audreyas962” and “Lakysha A” on Facebook.

The accounts were created based on photos taken without the woman’s permission, essentially hijacking her identity. In his admission, Syiemlieh stated that he had approached many men, sending them sexually explicit messages for the last 18 months.

“I have contacted dozens of men, sending them nude messages, over the past one and a half years,” Syiemlieh disclosed.

He went on to say that he was sorry for what he did.

“I had willfully and deliberately taken and exploited this woman’s identity for my own sexual desire and pleasure.”

His admission has opened disturbing concerns over the exploitation of online identities and the protection of people online.

The singer’s misleading conduct had long been a matter of worry among his family members, who, according to reports, questioned him prior to his public confession.

Syiemlieh’s statement established that it was not an isolated event.

“Through this report, I have had numerous romantic and sexual online relationships with different men,” he clarified.

“I have been stalking men on social media, and I have done the same with other women before as well,” he added.

This discovery has generated great debate regarding the risks of cyber identity theft, especially among the artistic community in Shillong, where Syiemlieh was a well-known personality.

The incident highlights the risks involved with cyber anonymity and the harm caused when personal identities are abused for malicious intents.

In his final statement, Syiemlieh accepted responsibility for his actions, apologizing for the injury inflicted on the victim whose identity he had stolen.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he summed up, with many left wondering about the long-term implications of his actions, both for those directly affected and for the wider debate on digital ethics.