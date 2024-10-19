Nagaland’s Themsao Khiamniungan Honored for Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

HT Digital

Saturday, October 19: Themsao Khiamniungan, an inspiring entrepreneur from Nagaland, was recently honoured at the prestigious Global Women Inspiration Award and Conclave 2024 in New Delhi. The event, organized by Hypedge Network India and the I CAN Foundation, celebrates the achievements of women leaders across India and highlights their courage, commitment, and contributions in various fields. This year, Themsao Khiamniungan, founder of Alomei Cosmetics, was recognized for her significant contributions to both entrepreneurship and societal development.

The Global Women Inspiration Award (GWI) is an annual event that aims to showcase the leadership potential of women from diverse regions across India. It highlights their remarkable achievements and provides a platform for networking, mentoring, and knowledge-sharing among women entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers. The event this year brought together a variety of trailblazing women, including budding entrepreneurs, influential leaders, and those contributing to national development in significant ways.

Khiamniungan’s journey stands as a testament to her drive and versatility. A civil engineering graduate with additional certifications in skin cosmetology and cosmetic formulation, she made a bold transition from her engineering career into entrepreneurship. With a passion for natural beauty products, she founded Alomei Cosmetics, a brand rooted in her Nagaland heritage. Her brand not only focuses on high-quality skincare products but also empowers local women by creating employment opportunities in the region. Her entrepreneurial venture has gained considerable recognition for its sustainable practices and for uplifting the community, and her leadership in this field earned her the well-deserved accolade at the GWI Conclave.

The honour is particularly significant because it places the spotlight on women’s leadership in states like Nagaland, where cultural and social challenges can often limit opportunities for women. Themsao Khiamniungan has become a role model, demonstrating that with determination and innovation, women can break barriers and achieve remarkable success. Her recognition at the Global Women Inspiration Award is a validation of her hard work and an encouragement for other women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

During the event, Themsao shared her gratitude for the recognition and spoke about her vision for Alomei Cosmetics and its growth potential. She highlighted how her business is not just about creating products but also about empowering women in her community, giving them access to skills and opportunities. Her speech was an inspiration to many of the participants and attendees, as it encapsulated the spirit of the event, which is about building confidence and fostering leadership among women.

The Global Women Inspiration Award and Conclave 2024 was attended by numerous dignitaries, industry leaders, and women achievers from across India. The event also served as a platform for women entrepreneurs to connect with investors, mentors, and each other, fostering a sense of community and support. It’s events like these that contribute to creating an enabling environment for women leaders and entrepreneurs to thrive in India, especially in regions where economic and social development is still a work in progress.

As a result of this recognition, Themsao Khiamniungan’s story is likely to inspire many more women from Nagaland and other parts of the Northeast to pursue entrepreneurship and leadership roles. Her success symbolizes the potential of women to drive change and contribute meaningfully to society when given the right support and encouragement.

The recognition of women leaders like Khiamniungan not only highlights individual achievements but also underlines the importance of supporting women-led enterprises in driving local economies and contributing to national growth. The Global Women Inspiration Award and Conclave is a powerful reminder that women have a vital role to play in India’s future and that their contributions, whether in business, social work, or leadership, must be celebrated and encouraged.