25.1 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 14, 2025
type here...

Sikkim: 8 held for raping 13-year-old girl for months

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, April 13: Eight people, including four boys, were apprehended for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl for months in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, police said on Sunday.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee on Friday after the girl’s school alerted them about her condition.

- Advertisement -

During counseling, the girl who always remained sick and lowly in class named a woman from her locality who would regularly call her to assist with domestic work. The woman allegedly coerced her into having sexual acts, involving her husband, police said.

Related Posts:

It was also revealed that two other men were brought in and the girl was allegedly forced to engage in having sex with them in exchange for money, they said.

The survivor named four boys who were also allegedly involved in sexually assaulting her during the last one year, they added.

On the basis of her statement, police arrested the woman, her husband and the two men, besides taking the four juveniles into custody.

- Advertisement -

The girl is at present with the Child Welfare Committee and receiving counseling and medical treatment.

A case was registered under various sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

An investigation is underway, they said. (PTI)

Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

New KSA leaders administered oath of office

The Hills Times -
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May 7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam 10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection