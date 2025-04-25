27.3 C
Sikkim CM announces 20 per cent quota for Agniveers in state police

GANGTOK, April 24: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday announced a 20 per cent quota for Agniveers in the state police.

The CM made the announcement while attending the ‘Shared Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047 – Military-Civil Fusion 2025” here.

Tamang said in Sikkim Police constable recruitment there would be a 20 per cent quota for Agniveers and age relaxation for those meeting service criteria.

He also announced a 10-year relaxation in the standard upper age limit has been introduced for ex-servicemen who have completed at least six months in the Armed forces, enabling them to apply for these positions till the age of 50.

The upper age limit for applying to Sikkim government jobs is 40 years.

The chief minister in his address appreciated the Indian Army and the Trishakti Corps for organising this important Military-Civil coordination symposium.

He said that the Indian Army plays a vital role not only in securing our borders but also in strengthening the socio-economic fabric of our state. “For a strategically sensitive border state like Sikkim, Military-Civil fusion is not just desirable but essential for national security, infrastructure development, economic progress, and social integration,” the CM said.

He said the Army’s assistance during the 2023 Teesta floods and in other disasters reflects the strength of this partnership. Infrastructure development, especially in roads, tunnels, and digital connectivity, is progressing through coordinated efforts of the Army, BRO, and the state government.

The Sikkim CM said Military-Civil Fusion aims to integrate strategic capabilities and developmental goals, sharing knowledge, technology, and resources for a secure and prosperous India.

“Sikkim, given its strategic location, plays a crucial role in this fusion. From strengthening border infrastructure and promoting youth participation to encouraging innovation and eco-sensitive tourism, we aim to build on our legacy of harmonious military-civil relations,” he stated.

Tamang also said that initiatives like the Vibrant Villages Programme and reforms in defence administration have boosted synergy between defence forces and civil authorities. The Sikkim Scouts Regiment exemplifies local participation in national defence. (PTI)

