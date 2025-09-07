26.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 7, 2025
type here...

Smuggled foreign-origin cigarettes seized in Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, Sept 6: In a significant breakthrough against illegal trade, ‘smuggled’ foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 1.29 crore were seized in Nagaland’s Peren district, officials said on Saturday.

A team of the Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Police intercepted a truck carrying a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes illegally in the Tening area on Friday, and recovered the tobacco products, they said.

- Advertisement -

The seizure marks a major success in the ongoing efforts to curb the smuggling of contraband items into Nagaland, they said.

Related Posts:

The intercepted cigarettes, lacking proper documentation and suspected to be smuggled from across the border, were intended for illegal distribution within the state and beyond, the officials said.

By preventing the circulation of these illegal goods, the security forces protected consumers and ensured a level playing field for legitimate businesses, they said.

The seized consignment has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings, the officials added. (PTI)

Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

07 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom 8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons