Arunachal Cracks Down on Illegal Tobacco Sales Near Schools

Wednesday, October 30: An anti-tobacco raid in Yingkiong Town, Arunachal Pradesh, resulted in the destruction of more than 17 kilograms of seized tobacco products, including cigarettes, beedis, chewing tobacco, and gutkha. The operation, led by the anti-tobacco flying squad as part of the state’s ongoing Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2, took place in the Upper Siang district and marked a significant effort to enforce tobacco control regulations, particularly around educational institutions.

In addition to the confiscation and destruction of tobacco products, the anti-tobacco flying squad issued fines to 19 shopkeepers found to be in violation of Section 6(B) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. This section strictly prohibits the sale of any form of tobacco within 100 yards of both private and public educational institutions. The inspection revealed several vendors operating within these restricted areas, leading to immediate fines and warnings for the shopkeepers involved.

The raid was carried out under the direction of Town Magistrate Kenbang Jongkey and involved the active participation of a local police team and the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC). These authorities jointly conducted a series of surprise checks on shops in Yingkiong, carefully examining their locations relative to educational institutions. The goal was to ensure compliance with the COTPA Act, which is a key regulatory measure designed to protect young people from the harmful effects of tobacco.

Following the raid, officials swiftly destroyed the seized tobacco products under the supervision of the town magistrate. The destruction took place on the outskirts of Yingkiong Town, where the confiscated items were incinerated to prevent them from re-entering circulation. The swift action underscored the administration’s commitment to curbing illegal tobacco sales in sensitive areas, especially near institutions frequented by minors and young adults.

The anti-tobacco flying squad had been monitoring the area and chose this raid as part of a larger initiative to crack down on the unauthorized sale of tobacco products near schools, colleges, and other educational facilities. Authorities noted that the specific proximity to these institutions increases the likelihood of young people being exposed to tobacco products, an outcome the campaign aims to prevent. The Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2, which began earlier this year, is dedicated to reducing tobacco use among younger populations in Arunachal Pradesh through similar enforcement actions, community awareness programs, and educational efforts in schools.

The shopkeepers penalized during the raid were warned against further violations, with officials emphasizing that continued violations would lead to stricter penalties. The flying squad, supported by the DTCC, plans to conduct such inspections regularly, with quarterly raids scheduled across various towns and districts in the state. The objective is to maintain pressure on unauthorized tobacco sellers and create a safer, tobacco-free environment for the state’s youth.

An official statement released after the raid highlighted the urgency of enforcing tobacco-free zones, particularly in rural and urban regions where young people often encounter limited awareness of tobacco’s harmful effects. According to officials, regular inspections and substantial fines are part of a multifaceted approach to ensure tobacco is not easily accessible to minors, ultimately encouraging the development of a healthy, tobacco-free generation in Arunachal Pradesh.

Local residents have expressed support for these enforcement actions, noting the importance of safeguarding educational environments from the influence of tobacco. The heightened visibility of anti-tobacco efforts and campaigns has led to a noticeable decline in public tobacco sales around schools and other institutions. Many hope that such efforts will continue to yield positive results and foster a cultural shift away from tobacco use among young people.

Arunachal Pradesh authorities are hopeful that by upholding the provisions of the COTPA Act and increasing public awareness, they can contribute to a broader shift in societal attitudes toward tobacco. The impact of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2, as seen through this and other recent raids, is expected to play a pivotal role in lowering the rates of tobacco use and its associated health risks across the state.