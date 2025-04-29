31.6 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
type here...

Three Family Members Killed, One Injured as Rock Falls on Car in Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 29: In a tragic incident near Aizawl, Mizoram, three members of a family lost their lives and one was injured when a heavy rock fell onto their moving car, a police officer confirmed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The accident occurred around 3:30 pm in the Pukpui area while the family was returning to Aizawl from Lengpui airport, located about 35 kilometers from the state capital.

Related Posts:

According to authorities, a couple and their daughter died instantly at the scene, while their son, who was driving the vehicle, sustained injuries.

Police said the family had gone to Lengpui airport to receive their daughter, who had just returned from outside the state.

As they made their way back, a large rock suddenly dislodged from a cliff above the road and crashed down onto their car, causing devastating damage.

- Advertisement -

Rescue operations were immediately launched, with police and local volunteers working together to retrieve the victims from the debris.

The bodies were later transported to the family’s residence in Aizawl’s Falkland neighborhood later in the evening.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over the community, highlighting the dangers posed by natural hazards along hilly roads, especially during unstable weather conditions.

Authorities have urged travelers to exercise caution while driving through such areas.

View all stories
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Man Arrested for Domestic Violence in Rare Matrimonial Cruelty Case in...

The Hills Times -
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers