Three Family Members Killed, One Injured as Rock Falls on Car in Mizoram

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 29: In a tragic incident near Aizawl, Mizoram, three members of a family lost their lives and one was injured when a heavy rock fell onto their moving car, a police officer confirmed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The accident occurred around 3:30 pm in the Pukpui area while the family was returning to Aizawl from Lengpui airport, located about 35 kilometers from the state capital.

According to authorities, a couple and their daughter died instantly at the scene, while their son, who was driving the vehicle, sustained injuries.

Police said the family had gone to Lengpui airport to receive their daughter, who had just returned from outside the state.

As they made their way back, a large rock suddenly dislodged from a cliff above the road and crashed down onto their car, causing devastating damage.

- Advertisement -

Rescue operations were immediately launched, with police and local volunteers working together to retrieve the victims from the debris.

The bodies were later transported to the family’s residence in Aizawl’s Falkland neighborhood later in the evening.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over the community, highlighting the dangers posed by natural hazards along hilly roads, especially during unstable weather conditions.

Authorities have urged travelers to exercise caution while driving through such areas.