TIDC Reclaims 12 Defunct Industrial Units to Boost Industrial Growth in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

AGARTALA, MAY 21: In a bid to revitalize industrial activity and maximize the use of idle infrastructure, the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDC) has taken possession of land, sheds, and fixed assets from 12 non-operational industrial units at Bodhjangnagar and RK Nagar Industrial Complex.

The action, carried out under the Tripura Public Premises Act, follows prolonged non-payment of rent and non-responsiveness to official notices from the units’ owners. A total rent of ₹63,90,248 was outstanding, while the units remained shut and neglected for an extended period.

In a press release, TIDC stated that the lack of cooperation left the corporation with no choice but to reclaim the properties for productive use. The assets recovered include 11 acres of land and five industrial sheds, which will be reallocated to new businesses under existing policies.

The units reclaimed include:

  • Khumpui Global Services (0.40 acre)
  • BR Rubtech Industries (1.00 acre)
  • ATW Millennium Concept (one shed)
  • Agartala Electrical LLP (0.50 acre and one shed)
  • Simanta Handicraft Products Pvt Ltd (2.00 acres)
  • ARI Pavers Pvt Ltd (0.50 acre)
  • North East Solar Energy Systems LLP (one shed)
  • Prime & Pure Food Industries (two sheds)
  • Pro Rub Craft Pvt Ltd (3.06 acres in total)
  • Inoculation Accessories NE Pvt Ltd (1.00 acre)
  • Joy Chandimata Cold Storage & Agencies Pvt Ltd (2.00 acres)

TIDC emphasized that the move is part of a broader strategy to attract investment, stimulate industrial development, and generate employment. Corporation officials highlighted that the effort demonstrates TIDC’s commitment to responsible land management and economic revitalization in Tripura.

