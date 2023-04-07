African Swine Fever Outbreak In Meghalaya District

SHILLONG, April 6 (NNN): The Meghalaya government has declared Dalu and Asiragre villages under Dalu Block in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya as ‘epicenters’ of African Swine Fever.

This was based on the test result of pig tissue samples dated March 30, 2023 regarding confirmation of African Swine Fever outbreak in Meghalaya by the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL) Guwahati vide letter dated March 31, 2023, Secretary in-charge AH & Veterinary Dr Manjunatha C said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

As per the National Action Plan for control, containment and eradication of African Swine Fever published by the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, the restrictions are applicable with immediate effect in the villages under 1 (one) kilometre radius surrounding infected premises (epicentre of disease) designated as “Infected Zone” and in all villages falling under 10 km radius surrounding infected premises (epicentre of disease) designated as “Surveillance Zone”.

The restriction notification said there shall be no movement of pigs, genetic material, meat, feeds, equipment, veterinary medicine from Infected Zone into Surveillance Zones and Disease-Free Zone.

All equipment/supplies associated with pigs should not be moved out of the pig sheds/pig farms in Infected Zones, the notification also said.

The pig farm owners and pig handlers shall maintain hygiene and bio-security in pig farms and restrict entry of people into farm premises, it further said.

- Advertisement -

The restriction notification also said that there should be restriction of movement of people to the infected premises.

There should be complete prohibition of movement of pig handlers from one pig shed to another, it added.

Vehicles should be allowed to move out of the infected zone only after cleaning and disinfection, it further added.

If pigs are swill-fed, the source of the swill feed should be traced for identification of other possible contact premises, the notification stated.

- Advertisement -

No person is allowed to take out any pig alive or dead which is infected or suspected to be infected from African Swine Fever, it also stated.

No person is allowed to take out any pig feed or bedding materials or other materials namely carcass, skin or other parts or products of such animals which have come in contact with any animal infected or suspected to be infected from African swine fever, it added.

The carcasses shall not be allowed to move out of the infected premises and shall be disposed in the infected premises itself, the notification also said.

In case of exception where the carcass disposal is not possible, the transport of carcasses should be undertaken by the agencies under control of the District Veterinary office following strict biosecurity protocols and using leak proof vehicles, it stated.

The dead pigs should be disposed of by deep burial with sufficient lime cover only and not thrown in rivers/canals/streams/water bodies, the notification also said.

After the carcasses have been disposed of, the premises and any potentially contaminated vehicle and equipment shall be cleaned and disinfected under supervision of Veterinary Officers/Rapid Response Team (RRT).

Preliminary disinfection of infected premises should be carried out under direction and supervision of Veterinary Officers/Rapid Response Team (RRT).

Secondary disinfection shall be carried out by owner in accordance with direction of Veterinary Officers/Rapid Response Team (RRT).

Contaminated feed, slurry, swill, bedding, farm waste products, litter in infected premises shall be disposed of by deep burial.

The notification also said that there shall be a complete ban on slaughter of pigs and sale of pork and pork products in the infected zone.

Swill feeding (kitchen and restaurant waste) of pigs is prohibited.

Pig markets and abattoirs in infected zones should strictly be closed down.

The District Veterinary Officer and RRT shall take steps locally to ensure that everyone in and around the infected zone is made aware of the restrictions and requirements in force there.

Local institutions such as Municipalities, village Dorbars, Dolloi, Headmen, Nokmas etc, shall assist the Veterinary Officers/RRT in discharge of their duties and take necessary measures to prevent the outbreak or spread of disease as provided under Section 30 of the Act.

Whoever places or causes or permits to be placed in any river, lake, canal or any other water body the carcass or any part of the carcass of any animal which at the time of death was known to be infected with ASF, shall be guilty of any offence and on conviction, be punished in the cases of a first offence with fine of two thousands rupees or with imprisonment of one month in case of non-payment of fine and in case of subsequent conviction with a fine of five thousands rupees or imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with both as provided under Section 33 of the Act.

Under Section 40 of the Act every Competent Officer, Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department and Veterinary Officer while exercising any power or performing any duty under the said Act shall be deemed to be public servant within the meaning of Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code.