Tiprasa accord talks to resume on December 3

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 28: The second round of talks on Tiprasa Accord is all set to take place on December 3 in Delhi where two issues including charter of demands submitted by Tipra Motha Party and presentation on Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

A meeting notice from Ministry of Home Affairs, North East Division said that in continuation of the meeting notice of even October 30, 2024 and its postponement notice of even November 8 it is informed that the next meeting of the Joint Working Group or Committee constituted in pursuance of Tripartite Agreement among Government of India, Government of Tripura and the “Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance” signed on March 02 of 2024 is now scheduled to be held on December 3at 12:00 noon in New Delhi.

“The agenda of the meeting are charter of demands submitted by Tipra Motha Party and presentation on Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)”, said the memo.

Later, the founder of Tipra Motha and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that the future of Tiprasa cannot be compromised.

“Been informed that the second round of talks on the tiprasa accord will take place on the 3rd of December. I am happy to inform that this is the second official meeting in the and a half months. The future of our tiprasa cannot be compromised and I will continue to put our communities agenda first and not look at any political favours. We have to realise that growth of our region and people has to be more important than rehabilitation of a few leaders”, he said.