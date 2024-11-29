15 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 29, 2024
type here...

Tiprasa accord talks to resume on December 3

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 28: The second round of talks on Tiprasa Accord is all set to take place on December 3 in Delhi where two issues including charter of demands submitted by Tipra Motha Party and presentation on Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

- Advertisement -

A meeting notice from Ministry of Home Affairs, North East Division said that in continuation of the meeting notice of even October 30, 2024 and its postponement notice of even November 8 it is informed that the next meeting of the Joint Working Group or Committee constituted in pursuance of Tripartite Agreement among Government of India, Government of Tripura and the “Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance” signed on March 02 of 2024 is now scheduled to be held on December 3at 12:00 noon in New Delhi.

Related Posts:

“The agenda of the meeting are charter of demands submitted by Tipra Motha Party and presentation on Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)”, said the memo.

Later, the founder of Tipra Motha and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that the future of Tiprasa cannot be compromised.

“Been informed that the second round of talks on the tiprasa accord will take place on the 3rd of December. I am happy to inform that this is the second official meeting in the and a half months. The future of our tiprasa cannot be compromised and I will continue to put our communities agenda first and not look at any political favours. We have to realise that growth of our region and people has to be more important than rehabilitation of a few leaders”, he said.

10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

29 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December