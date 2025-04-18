Tourist Praises Sikkim Police for Swift Recovery of Stolen Mobile Phone

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 18: Mahabahu Nayak, a tourist from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has praised the Sikkim Police for their prompt and efficient action in recovering his stolen mobile phone in Gangtok. The theft took place at the bustling MG Market, a popular tourist spot in the state capital.

Nayak reported the incident at Sadar Police Station under General Diary (GD) entry No. 48/02.04.2025 at 9:40 pm on April 2, 2025. Acting swiftly, the police traced and recovered the stolen phone, informing Nayak of the success on April 10 with a simple yet heartening message: “Got the phone,” accompanied by a photo under Request ID: 202504070216208228.

Expressing his gratitude, Nayak specifically commended LNK Namrata Sewa of the Tracking Department at Sadar Police Station. He appreciated her prompt communication, empathy, and outstanding professionalism throughout the recovery process.

“Reliability often goes unnoticed but is deeply valued. Namrata Sewa went above and beyond to assist a tourist in an unfamiliar place, offering reassurance, compassion, and exceptional service,” Nayak said.

He also extended heartfelt thanks to PI Niraj Khatiwara, SHO of Sadar Police Station, recognizing his leadership and dedication. “Your commitment to excellence and meticulous attention to detail were crucial in achieving this outcome,” he noted.

In closing, Nayak lauded the overall honesty and professionalism of the Sikkim Police, calling them “true assets to the department” whose dedication enhances the respect and trust they command.