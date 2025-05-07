23 C
Tripura BJP criticises Congress's 'Save Constitution' campaign

Tells CPIM to cleanse sins in Ganga

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 6: The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy over its “Save Constitution” campaign and slamming the CPI(M) for alleged recruitment scams during its long tenure in power.

Addressing a press conference, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya questioned the Congress’s credibility in championing constitutional values.

“The Congress, which ruled India for decades, never gave due respect to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. They didn’t even place his photograph in Parliament, nor did they honor him with the Bharat Ratna during their tenure,” Bhattacharya alleged. “Now, the same party is preaching about saving the Constitution. It’s nothing but political opportunism.”

Bhattacharya also criticized the Congress for the Emergency imposed in 1975 under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, stating that it was a time when democratic voices were suppressed, political leaders jailed, and journalists silenced.

“Tripura Congress leaders must also explain the circumstances surrounding the imposition of President’s Rule in 1993 during the Congress-TUJS regime. At that time, even an advocate was booked under the National Security Act. People haven’t forgotten these incidents,” he said.

Turning his fire toward the CPI(M), the BJP leader accused the Left party of rampant irregularities in government recruitment during its 25-year rule.

“CPIM leaders are now pointing fingers at us, but they should first reflect on their own record. There were massive recruitment scams under their governance. If anything, they should take a dip in the Ganga to cleanse their political sins,” Bhattacharya said. “Unlike them, we follow a transparent recruitment process and distribute offer letters in public, not behind closed doors.”

He also took a dig at Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, alleging that the Left has conveniently forgotten its past while raising accusations against the ruling BJP.

Congress MLA urges Tripura Government to revive defunct airport

