Tripura BJP chief accuses CPIM, Congress of insulting Ambedkar, Constitution

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 17: Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya on Friday strongly criticised the CPIM and Congress, accusing them of disrespecting Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution while now organising events in his name.

Addressing the media during a rally in Agartala, Bhattacharya said that the BJP had launched a statewide campaign titled “Sangvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan” to raise awareness about the Constitution and expose the opposition parties’ alleged hypocrisy. The campaign includes rallies and awareness drives across all districts of Tripura, highlighting instances of disrespect towards Dr Ambedkar by the Congress and CPIM.

“The rallies and conventions being held by Congress and CPIM in Dr Ambedkar’s name are nothing but a farce. Both parties have insulted Dr Ambedkar in the past. We are informing people about how figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi conspired to marginalise him. When Dr Ambedkar contested elections, Congress worked against him, leading him to stop contesting. Additionally, the Congress has undermined the Constitution on several occasions,” Bhattacharya alleged.

Referring to the CPIM, Bhattacharya claimed the party had a history of disrespecting both Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution. He recounted an incident during a by-election when a CPIM leader reportedly encouraged voters to tear their ballot papers rather than vote for Ambedkar.

“Today, CPIM is using Dr. Ambedkar’s name for political gain, which is shameful. The BJP stands firmly in honouring his legacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken steps to establish pilgrimage sites at five locations associated with Dr Ambedkar to pay tribute to his contributions,” Bhattacharya added.

The BJP’s “Gaurav Abhiyan” rally in Agartala saw significant participation, underscoring the party’s focus on connecting with the public and countering opposition narratives.

