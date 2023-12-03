Tripura CM condoles death of Rosem maestro Thanga Darlong

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Dec 3: Famed Rosem artist Thanga Darlong passed away at the age of 103 at his home in Kailashahar, Tripura’s Unakoti District, on December 3.

Born on July 20, 1920, in Marui village, Tripura, Darlong had been suffering from chronic illnesses for a long period. Known for his significant contributions to folk music, particularly through the traditional instrument Rosem, Darlong had been bedridden and hospitalised for an extended period.

His dedication to the art form earned him the esteemed Padma Shri in 2019, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha expressed his condolences, noting the irreplaceable loss to the state’s cultural world.