19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 3, 2023
type here...

Tripura CM condoles death of Rosem maestro Thanga Darlong

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Dec 3: Famed Rosem artist Thanga Darlong passed away at the age of 103 at his home in Kailashahar, Tripura’s Unakoti District, on December 3.

- Advertisement -

Born on July 20, 1920, in Marui village, Tripura, Darlong had been suffering from chronic illnesses for a long period. Known for his significant contributions to folk music, particularly through the traditional instrument Rosem, Darlong had been bedridden and hospitalised for an extended period.

His dedication to the art form earned him the esteemed Padma Shri in 2019, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha expressed his condolences, noting the irreplaceable loss to the state’s cultural world.

12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga confident of forming confidence ahead of election results

The Hills Times - 0
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers