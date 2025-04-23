27.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
type here...

Tripura CM launches ‘QR codes for flora’, with details of trees, on Earth Day

‘Digital catalogue will be prepared by the schools from April 22 to 30’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, April 22: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday launched ‘QR codes for flora’, with details of trees, in a school on the occasion of Earth Day.

Once scanned, different QR codes, affixed to trees in Amtali High School in West Tripura district, will instantly provide information about the specific tree’s name, species, characteristics and benefits.

- Advertisement -

The initiative is aimed at encouraging students to learn more about plants on their school premises.

Related Posts:

Addressing a programme organised to mark the inauguration of the newly constructed building of the school, the chief minister said that the Ministry of Education has introduced the ‘QR codes for flora’ initiative to mark Earth Day.

“On this occasion, we launched ‘QR codes for flora’ for each tree on the school premises. The QR codes will instantly provide information about the particular tree’s name, species, characteristics and benefits,” he said.

Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been laying emphasis on maintaining ecological balance to make Earth liveable.

- Advertisement -

“Under the initiative, a digital catalogue will be prepared by the schools from April 22 to 30,” he said.

Saha, who holds the education portfolio, said his government has taken all possible measures to provide quality education to the students.

“We have implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) to impart quality education to the students. The education department has adopted a holistic progress report, ‘Vidya Setu’ module and introduced smart classes in 854 schools,” he said.

Asserting that the government is spending huge funds to create educational infrastructure, the chief minister said that Rs 264 crore will be spent on constructing new school buildings and repairing the old ones in the 2025-26 fiscal.

- Advertisement -

“An amount of Rs 153 crore has been spent on constructing 44 new school buildings between the financial years 2014-15 and 2024-25 so that students get better facilities. Besides, funds under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) are also spent on creating infrastructure in different schools,” he added. PTI

Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong