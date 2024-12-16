13 C
Tripura CM stops convoy to help injured persons

AGARTALA, Dec 15: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, once again displayed his commitment to public welfare by going beyond the call of duty.

While returning from a government function in Udaipur under Gomati District today, the chief minister came across a distressing sight on Gokulnagar Road in Sepahijala District where an injured person lying helpless after a road accident.

Demonstrating exemplary compassion and leadership, Saha immediately stopped his convoy and sought assistance from the local residents.

Together, they ensured that the injured individual was swiftly transported to the nearest hospital using a convoy vehicle.

Recognizing the critical importance of timely medical intervention, the chief minister personally contacted the attending doctors over the phone, urging them to provide the best possible treatment.

In a heartfelt gesture, Saha conveyed his wishes for the injured person’s speedy recovery.

He also expressed his gratitude to the local residents for their prompt action and willingness to help during the crisis.

