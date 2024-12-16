21 C
Diljit dedicates Chandigarh concert to world chess champion D Gukesh, recreates ‘Pushpa’ pose

New Delhi, Dec 15: Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Chandigarh concert to D Gukesh, praising the newly crowned world chess champion for turning his dream into a reality.

Diljit, who performed a show in Chandigarh on Saturday as part of his “Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024”, shared a video from his speech on his official Instagram page.

“Tonight’s concert is dedicated to the world chess champion Gukesh. Do you know why it is dedicated to him? Because whatever you dream of in life, Gukesh has already dreamt of it and made it a reality. He became the world champion,” the actor-singer said in the clip.

At the concert, Diljit also recreated Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s signature pose from his blockbuster film franchise “Pushpa”.

The 40-year-old singer asked the audience if they had seen “Pushpa 2: The Rule”, the recently released sequel to 2021’s “Pushpa: The Rise”.

“Did you watch the film ‘Pushpa’? I seen the first film, but haven’t watched the second part yet. There is this famous dialogue ‘Jhukega nahi saala’. Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jeeja jhuk jayega?” he quipped, referencing Arjun’s popular catchphrase from the movie.

Diljit then assured the concert goers that they will have a lot of fun during the show.
“I promise you today’s night will be the best,” he added.

The singer will next perform in Mumbai on December 19.

“Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024”, which began on October 26 in New Delhi, will come to an end on December 29 in Guwahati.

