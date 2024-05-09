Tripura CM to campaign for BJP candidates in West Bengal

AGARTALA, May 8: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha will campaign for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday.

Around 14 Tripura BJP leaders including state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee are engaged in election work in West Bengal.

- Advertisement -

“Chief Minister Manik Saha is scheduled to leave for Kolkata on May 9 to address a BJP election rally at North Kolkata on the following day in favour of party candidate Tapas Roy. He will return to the state either on May 10 or 11,” said a CMO official.

BJP (Tripura) state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and party general secretary Amit Rakshit are deputed for Bolpur and Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituencies to oversee the party’s election campaign.

“Around 14 party leaders from Tripura are working for the party in the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal. BJP state president (Rajib Bhattacharjee) is working at Bolpur Lok Sabha seat and myself is deputed to Sreerampur Lok Sabha seat to assist the party in the electioneering,” BJP state general secretary (Amit Rakshit) said over the telephone. (PTI)