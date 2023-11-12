Tripura CM to inaugurate Diwali festival at Tripureswari temple on Sunday

AGARTALA, Nov 11: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha will

inaugurate a three-day Diwali festival at Tripureswari temple,

one of the 51 Shakti Peeths at Udaipur in Gomati district on

Sunday.

Security arrangement has been beefed up in and around the

700-year-old temple to ensure peaceful celebrations of the

festival of light.

State finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister

Sushanta Chowdhury and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash

Debbarma will also be present at the inaugural function.

The temple will open at 4.30 am on Sunday and the priests

will perform the Chandi path, one of the rituals of

worshipping.

“The Tripura Sundari deity will be adorned with special

ornaments on the occasion of Diwali. The puja will start at 10

am on Sunday as usual. A special puja will be organised in

the evening,” said Chandan Chakraborty, head priest of the

temple.

The temple will remain open through Sunday night but it will

be closed at 11 pm on Monday and Tuesday, he said.

“The fair surrounding the temple will continue as per the

schedule. All arrangements have been made to celebrate

Diwali with pomp and gaiety,” he said.

This year, the puja rituals will be live-streamed on giant

screens for devotees on Sunday and Monday, local MLA

Abhishek Debroy, who is the chairman of the fair committee

told PTI.

“We hope the gatherings will cross all previous records this

year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have taken steps to enforce the use of

only green crackers during the festivities, following advice

from the Tripura State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

“Only green crackers are allowed to be used during Diwali

festival. We will take action if anybody is found using banned

firecrackers this time”, Superintendent of Police (West) Kiran

Kumar said. (PTI)