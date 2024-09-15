26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 15, 2024
type here...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate temple in Tripura

Assam CM to miss out owing to busy schedule

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA,  Sept 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Siddheshwari Temple on September 16, said Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The temple, located at Sri Sri Shantikali Seva Ashram in Barakanthal, Hejamara Block of Mohanpur subdivision in West Tripura District, will be inaugurated along with the foundation stone laying ceremony for a Vedic school.

A preparatory meeting was held today at the boarding house of Siddheshwari Seva Mission to ensure the success of the event. The meeting was attended by minister of state for industry and commerce Brishketu Debbarma, executive member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Rumeil Debbarma, vice chairman of Hejamara BAS Nihar Debbarma, West Tripura district magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, Mohanpur sub-divisional magistrate Subhash Dutta, and Maharaja Chittaranjan Debbarma of the Ashram, among others.

Tourism Minister Chowdhury also announced that, along with the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Tripura chief minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha will attend as a special guest.

Additionally, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Vishva Hindu Parishad Central Co-Organization secretary Vinayak Rao Deshpande, Maharaja Chittaranjan Debbarma, and other dignitaries will be present at the inauguration.

- Advertisement -

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate Siddheswari temple in the presence of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. Maharaj Chittaranjan Debbarma, head of Shanti Kali Ashram will also grace the occasion,” Sudip Debbarma, an associate of Shanti Kali Ashram said.

Sudip Debbarma said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was set to join the programme, has cancelled his visit owing to a busy schedule.

The tourism minister sought the cooperation of various departments and the public to ensure the success of the event.

Notably, Maharaja Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, who is the head of Shanti Kali Ashram and has been working to protect Hindu culture, tradition and religion was awarded Padma Shri last year.

Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMCT assures immediate disaster relief assistance to Nagaland

The Hills Times -
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned