UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate temple in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Siddheshwari Temple on September 16, said Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The temple, located at Sri Sri Shantikali Seva Ashram in Barakanthal, Hejamara Block of Mohanpur subdivision in West Tripura District, will be inaugurated along with the foundation stone laying ceremony for a Vedic school.

A preparatory meeting was held today at the boarding house of Siddheshwari Seva Mission to ensure the success of the event. The meeting was attended by minister of state for industry and commerce Brishketu Debbarma, executive member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Rumeil Debbarma, vice chairman of Hejamara BAS Nihar Debbarma, West Tripura district magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, Mohanpur sub-divisional magistrate Subhash Dutta, and Maharaja Chittaranjan Debbarma of the Ashram, among others.

Tourism Minister Chowdhury also announced that, along with the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Tripura chief minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha will attend as a special guest.

Additionally, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Vishva Hindu Parishad Central Co-Organization secretary Vinayak Rao Deshpande, Maharaja Chittaranjan Debbarma, and other dignitaries will be present at the inauguration.

- Advertisement -

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate Siddheswari temple in the presence of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. Maharaj Chittaranjan Debbarma, head of Shanti Kali Ashram will also grace the occasion,” Sudip Debbarma, an associate of Shanti Kali Ashram said.

Sudip Debbarma said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was set to join the programme, has cancelled his visit owing to a busy schedule.

The tourism minister sought the cooperation of various departments and the public to ensure the success of the event.

Notably, Maharaja Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, who is the head of Shanti Kali Ashram and has been working to protect Hindu culture, tradition and religion was awarded Padma Shri last year.