Tripura CM urges Vaishnaw to introduce Vande Bharat train between Agartala, Guwahati

AGARTALA, Feb 20: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a Vande Bharat train between state capital Agartala and Assam’s Guwahati.

Saha, who recently met Vaishnaw in New Delhi, also discussed various development projects related to the railways in the northeastern state.

“Met Union Minister of Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw ji at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. In the meeting, we discussed on various topics of development like the running of the # VandeBharat Train, inter-city train between Agartala-Guwahati, local train between Dharmanagar-Sabroom, laying new track between Jirania-Bodhjungnagar (industrial estate) and Dharmanagar-Kailashar and Kishan Rail between Agartala-Guwahati,” the CM said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Earlier, he had called on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed matters concerning Tripura’s development and progress.

“Met Hon’ble Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji at his residence, New Delhi. Discussed issues related to the development of Vidya Jyoti Schools, upgradation of Women’s College to Women’s University & Tripura Institute of Technology to Technical University and other issues…” Saha added. (PTI)

