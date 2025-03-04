21.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Tripura CM discusses Railway development plans with NFR delegation

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 3: A delegation led by Arun Kumar Chowdhury, general manager (Construction) of NF Railways, called on Tripura chief minister Manik Saha at the chief minister’s office in the Secretariat on Monday. 

During the meeting, the chief minister discussed with the delegation the development of railway services and infrastructure in the state. 

The discussion focused on the progress of electrification of railway lines, the introduction of electric passenger trains from Badarpur to Sabroom, the conversion of the single-line railway track to a double-line track, the introduction of the Agartala-Guwahati intercity rail service, the current status of the construction of 23 railway over bridges, and the conversion of Agartala, Dharmanagar, and Udaipur railway stations into modern railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. 

The meeting also covered the introduction of Agartala-Jammu, Agartala-Puri, and Agartala-Gaya Express trains, the provision of alternative railway lines from Pencharthal to Dharmanagar via Kailashahar, rail connectivity from Jirania railway station to Bodhjung Nagar and RK Nagar industrial estate, the establishment of railway lines from Sabroom railway station to the Sabroom integrated check post, the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express train from Guwahati to Agartala, the progress of the construction of a fuel storage depot at Sekerkote, and the Agartala-Akhaura railway project. 

The chief minister advised the concerned railway authorities to take necessary initiatives to transform Agartala Railway Station into a world-class railway station while ensuring the cleanliness of various stations. 

The meeting was attended by the chief minister’s Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, and assistant transport commissioner, Maitree Debnath.

