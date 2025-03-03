18 C
Tripura Congress to hold massive rally on March 11

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 2: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has announced a large-scale mass gathering on March 11 in Agartala to showcase its political strength and press for the protection of the Constitution, restoration of democratic rights, and action against corruption under the guise of development.

Speaking on the event, TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha said the rally would be held at Orient Chowmuhani, with participation from leaders and workers of all party wings across the state.

“The central leadership has been invited to attend, including Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani. Campaigning has already begun, and we are mobilizing unorganised workers of the Congress party to ensure the event’s success. Despite the challenges that often arise during such rallies, we are determined to hold this one successfully on March 11,” said Saha.

He asserted that the upcoming gathering would be one of the largest political events in the state in recent times.

“This will be a historic show of strength by the Congress party after a long time. We are fully committed to making this a success, raising key issues such as saving the Constitution, restoring democratic rights, and exposing large-scale corruption,” he stated.

Saha further informed that Tripura Congress’ newly appointed in-charge, Saptagiri Sankar, will visit the state on March 7 for a two-day tour to engage with party workers and leaders.

