Tripura Congress begins documentation of its properties

AGARTALA, March 30: The Congress in Tripura has initiated a process to prepare comprehensive documentation on the party’s properties in the state for submission before the AICC, a senior leader said on Sunday.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is in the process of compiling its properties nationwide.

“Following instruction from the AICC, the party has begun a documentation process of the properties, including the status of the party offices, located across the state,” Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha told PTI.

His comment comes after he attended an organisational meeting in Delhi on Friday.

“A partial report which was available with the TPCC has been submitted to the AICC, while the list of the remaining party office properties will be sent to Delhi in the next 30 days,” he said.

According to him, the party has been out of power for more than three decades and over 100 party offices have been either illegally occupied, damaged or ransacked by opponent political parties.

“The two-storied Congress Bhavan in South Tripura’s Sabroom was set ablaze, while the Congress Bhavan at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district was gutted thrice, and many of party offices were wrongly taken possession by the BJP-backed people,” he said.

“During the meeting in Delhi, all the district presidents were asked to submit status reports, at the earliest, on the party offices under their jurisdictions. Several party offices were ransacked in Tripura during the last six years,” he said.

Speaking about his meeting with the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, in the national capital on Friday, Saha said he briefed him about the latest political and organisational situation in Tripura.

“Rahul Gandhi is concerned about the attacks on the party leaders, workers and party offices during the BJP regime. I invited him to visit the state, and he readily accepted it,” Saha said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who also held a meeting with the district presidents of the states in Delhi, expressed eagerness to visit Tripura, Saha added. (PTI)