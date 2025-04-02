Tripura: Ex-ATTF Cadres Demand Permanent Rehabilitation at RK Nagar

HT Digital

AGARTALA, APR 2: Disarmed former members of the now-defunct militant group All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) have demanded permanent rehabilitation in RK Nagar, a locality on the outskirts of Tripura’s largest industrial area.

According to sources, nearly 100 Kanis of land have already been occupied, with small huts being constructed as the surrendered militants begin settling in.

Last Tuesday, Tipra Motha Party MLA and former ATTF chief Ranjit Debbarma visited the site to assess the progress of the resettlement efforts. Speaking to the media in Kokborok, Debbarma noted that the land had remained vacant since 1980. He further stated that construction of houses began on March 29, in accordance with the agreement between the surrendered militants and the Government of India.

However, Debbarma did not confirm whether the Tripura government had officially sanctioned the rehabilitation project. He pointed out that the proximity of the settlement to the industrial estate could benefit the former militants by providing employment opportunities.

To ensure a systematic approach, he urged the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to establish a committee to oversee the rehabilitation process. Meanwhile, communication with the District Magistrate regarding the matter is ongoing.

“The land is empty and unused—it is neither cultivated nor designated for any other purpose. If the surrendered cadres are allotted this space, they will have a chance to rebuild their lives,” said Debbarma, who has transitioned from a rebel leader to a legislator.

West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar confirmed that authorities are preparing a proposal for land allotment for the surrendered militants.

The demand for permanent rehabilitation in RK Nagar highlights a broader challenge—integrating former insurgents into mainstream society. As officials work toward a sustainable solution, the resettlement of ex-militants remains a crucial issue in ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.