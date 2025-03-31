23.7 C
Tripura: Mentally challenged man kills one

Dies in mob attack in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 30: A tragic cycle of violence unfolded in Tripura’s South District on Sunday as a mentally challenged man, accused of committing multiple crimes in the past, was lynched by an enraged mob after allegedly murdering a neighbour.

The incident occurred in the Kalacherra area under the Sabroom Sub-division.

According to senior Tripura Police officials, the accused, identified as Asish Debnath, had a history of violent behavior and was out on bail for previous offenses committed in 2022 and 2024.

He said that trouble began on Saturday night when he allegedly attacked his own mother.

“The violence escalated on Sunday morning when he assaulted another woman in the locality. Concerned by his behavior, two neighbors—Ramkrishna Das and Debapriya Bhattacharya—attempted to intervene and calm him down. However, Debnath, armed with an iron rod, lashed out violently. While Das managed to escape with injuries, Bhattacharya was not as fortunate. The accused reportedly bludgeoned him to death before dumping his body in a nearby pond”, said the Cop.

As news of the brutal killing spread, locals alerted the police. However, when officers arrived, Debnath resisted arrest, pelting stones at them and injuring five policemen before fleeing into a rubber plantation. A massive search operation was launched, involving both police personnel and villagers.

The official said that hours later, Debnath was discovered severely injured inside the plantation. Authorities suspect that enraged locals may have taken matters into their own hands, delivering mob justice before police could take him into custody. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have registered two separate cases—one for the murder of Debapriya Bhattacharya and another for the suspected lynching of Asish Debnath.

He said that investigations are underway to determine the exact sequence of events and identify those involved in the mob attack.

