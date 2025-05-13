27.8 C
Tripura Police seize cannabis worth Rs 4 Crore enroute to Assam, two held

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 12: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Tripura Police on Monday seized 960 kilograms of cannabis worth an estimated Rs 4 crore at the Churaibari Naka point, located along the Assam-Tripura interstate border in North Tripura district.

The contraband was discovered concealed inside electric transformers loaded on a truck heading towards Guwahati, Assam. Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team led by Churaibari Officer-in-Charge Khokan Saha intercepted the suspicious vehicle in the early hours of the day.

“During inspection, we noticed that the nuts of several electric transformers were unusually loose. This raised suspicion, prompting a detailed search. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent of Police (North District), and the District Magistrate were immediately informed and reached the spot,” Saha told reporters.

On dismantling the transformers, police recovered 96 packets of cannabis hidden inside six out of the ten units.

The driver, Ardesh Kumar (42), and his assistant Pramod Kumar (59), both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the spot. Preliminary interrogation suggests the cannabis was loaded from the Khayerpur area of Agartala and was meant for delivery in Guwahati.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Police will produce the accused before the court seeking remand for further investigation.

