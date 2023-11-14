Most drugs entering Tripura through Mizoram border: Police

DAMCHERRA (TRIPURA), Nov 13: Tripura’s 107 km long

boundary with Mizoram is a cause of major concern for law

enforcement agencies as most of the drugs from Myanmar

enter the state through that border.

Vigil has been stepped up along the border between the two

northeastern neighbours to prevent drug trafficking, said

Bhanupada Chakraborty, superintendent of police of North

Tripura district which shares the boundary with Mizoram.

“Law enforcement agencies are working hard to curb drug

trafficking menace but smuggling of drugs especially heroin

continues along the inter-state border”, Chakraborty told PTI

on Monday.

Chief minister Manik Saha has declared a war against

increasing drug trafficking and law enforcement agencies

have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb the drug

menace.

Till August, 2023, a total of 746 people were booked in

connection with 445 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic

Substances (NDPS) cases and contraband items including

heroin amounting to Rs 91.84 crore was seized during the

period, according to a police report.

“Myanmar appears a potential threat to the war against

drugs declared by Tripura… We are sure these drugs are

coming from Myanmar. Mizoram is just a transit point as far

as drug trafficking is concerned,” the police officer said.

According to Chakraborty, drug mafias sometimes also use

Silchar-Churaibari (entry point to Tripura from Assam) to

transport drug items. “We often foiled drug smuggling under

Churaibari police station despite having severe staff

constraints. The police need to be strengthened further to

intensify war against the drug trafficking”, the SP said.

“Police have sent two or three teams to Mizoram in

connection with some specific NDPS cases but they did not

make much progress as the origin of the drug peddlers could

not be found. In the course of interrogation and probe, we

came to know that Mizoram border is being used as a safe

corridor for trafficking drugs to the state”, Officer in Charge

(OC), Damcherra police station, Raju Bhowmik told PTI.

Three police stations- Damcherra, Khedacherra and

Vangmum share 107 km inter-state border with Mizoram

with a skeleton staff.

“At present, Damcherra police station has only two sub-

inspectors along with one inspector and six to eight

constables and some Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans. It is

very difficult to maintain close control at Nripen Chakraborty

setu (bridge) which connects Mizoram’s Mamit district to

Damcherra in North Tripura”, the OC said. The bridge over

river Longai connects Tripura and Mizoram.

Bhowmik said, “We require adequate staff to maintain strict

vigil at the entry point to Damcherra. Around 40/50 vehicles

are coming to Damcherra through the bridge daily. If we

want to check all vehicles, more policemen are needed at the

check gate at Damcherra”.

Taking advantage of skeleton police presence, the drug mafia

are using Damcherra to smuggle drugs along with goods to

the northeastern state, he said.

North Tripura, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Arunabh

Chakraborty said the number of injected drug users (IDUs)

among the inmates of Bruhapra resettlement village (Bru

camp) under Damcherra police station has been on the rise

over the past few years.

“… Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) is working in

the field to check the menace. We have identified some

potential pockets of drug users and opened two Oral

Substitution Therapy (OST) clinics in two Public Health

Centres (PHCs) at Jampui Hills (Vangmun) and Damcherra to

provide them medical attention”, he said. (PTI)