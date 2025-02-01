19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 1, 2025
type here...

Tripura to recruit 201 assistant professor: CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Jan 31: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the state public service commission has announced a recruitment drive for filling up 201 posts of assistant professor for general degree colleges.

“The Tripura Public Service Commission has issued a notification seeking applications for filling up 201 posts of assistant professor for general degree colleges. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment”, the CM wrote on Facebook sharing the notification.

- Advertisement -

Based on the requirement, the TPSC has initiated a process for filling up 201 posts of assistant professor for the state’s general degree colleges. The higher education department has already initiated a process to fill up the posts in the general degree colleges, said an official of the higher education department.

Related Posts:

At present, around 700 guest lecturers are engaged in 22 general degree colleges.

“Once the ongoing recruitment process is completed, the shortage of qualified faculty members in the general degree colleges will be addressed,” the official said.

Earlier, a total of 72 assistant professors were recruited for general degree colleges in 2022. (PTI)

10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible 10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday 8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur 10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds