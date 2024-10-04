25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 4, 2024
type here...

Two abducted youths released after a week, reach Imphal

Two reached Imphal safely escorted by state police and Assam Rifles

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Oct 3: Two youths who were held hostage by armed men in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district were released and handed over to police on Thursday morning, seven days after they were abducted, an officer said.

The two youths – Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Th Thoithoiba Singh – were handed over to Kangpokpi superintendent of police at Gamgiphai naka at around 5 am, the officer said.

- Advertisement -

The two reached Imphal safely escorted by state police and Assam Rifles, police said.

“They are now in Imphal police station and completing certain formalities,” police said, adding “Their family members are also at the police station and the youths will be soon handed over to family members.”

The two on September 27 had accompanied another youth N Johnson Singh who was appearing for SSC GD recruitment test at New Keithelmanbi. However, they lost their way in Kangpokpi district. While Johnson was rescued by the army and handed over to the police, the two youths remained in the captivity of armed men.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in a post on social media said, “The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on September 27 have been safely released.”

- Advertisement -

Singh said, “I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued.”

A series of negotiations involving both central and state officials were involved in securing the release of the two youths, the official said.

The DGP had twice visited Kangpokpi district to secure their release, an official said. (PTI)

9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manik Sarkar welcomes Tripura CM’s promise of reopening old murder cases

The Hills Times -
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World