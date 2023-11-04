Two police officers suspended, former Namchi SP show caused in student leader death case

GANGTOK, Nov 3: The Sikkim government has suspended two police officers
and show caused former Superintendent of Police of Namchi in student leader
Padam Gurung death case earlier this year, a top official said.
Acting on the recommendations of Justice N K Verma commission report, the
state government has suspended former Namchi SHO Dawa Lhamu Pakhrin
and Sub-Inspector Siddharth Subba as their role during the preliminary probe
into Gurung’s death case has come under scanner, Chief Secretary V B Pathak
told reporters here on Thursday.
He said that the former Namchi SP Manish Kumar Verma has been show
caused for inept supervision of the case.
Gurung, a 23-year-old student leader, was found dead in a drain on June 28 in
the Kazitar area of Namchi a day after he had gone missing.
The state government had set up the Jain Commission to probe the death of
the student leader.
The Jain Commission report has said that Gurung’s death was “accidental”.
The former Sikkim High Court Chief Justice had submitted his report on the
Gurung death case to chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday. (PTI)
