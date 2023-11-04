Two police officers suspended, former Namchi SP show caused in student leader death case

GANGTOK, Nov 3: The Sikkim government has suspended two police officers

and show caused former Superintendent of Police of Namchi in student leader

Padam Gurung death case earlier this year, a top official said.

Acting on the recommendations of Justice N K Verma commission report, the

state government has suspended former Namchi SHO Dawa Lhamu Pakhrin

and Sub-Inspector Siddharth Subba as their role during the preliminary probe

into Gurung’s death case has come under scanner, Chief Secretary V B Pathak

told reporters here on Thursday.

He said that the former Namchi SP Manish Kumar Verma has been show

caused for inept supervision of the case.

Gurung, a 23-year-old student leader, was found dead in a drain on June 28 in

the Kazitar area of Namchi a day after he had gone missing.

The state government had set up the Jain Commission to probe the death of

the student leader.

The Jain Commission report has said that Gurung’s death was “accidental”.

The former Sikkim High Court Chief Justice had submitted his report on the

Gurung death case to chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday. (PTI)