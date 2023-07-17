UNC calls for 12-hour shutdown in Manipur Naga areas following killing of Naga woman

- Advertisement -

SENAPATI, July 16 (NNN): The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced a 12-hour “total shutdown in all the Naga areas in the state of Manipur” from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday, July 17, 2023, in response to the killing of a Naga woman in Imphal. The UNC issued a statement expressing their outrage and raising various demands in connection with the incident.

The UNC strongly condemned the “cold-blooded murder of Lucy Marem, daughter of Thoukhal Marem of Narum (Beaulahram) village, Pallel, Chandel district” allegedly perpetrated by the Meiteis’ Arambai Tenggol. According to the UNC, Lucy Marem was forcefully apprehended by the women torchbearers, known as meira paibis, and handed over to the aforementioned private militia group. The UNC criticized the involvement of the meira paibis, a women’s organization that claims to promote peace, in such a violent act.

The Naga body emphasized its commitment to maintaining peace throughout the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis and denounced any attempts to involve the Nagas in the ongoing conflict. The UNC urged the state government to swiftly constitute a judiciary inquiry committee to investigate the incident, arrest the perpetrators (including any complicit meira paibis), and ensure exemplary punishment for those responsible. Additionally, the UNC demanded that the Naga customary law be applied to bring justice to the cold-blooded killing of Lucy Maring.

Furthermore, the UNC held the Meitei civil society organizations equally responsible for the “despicable act” and called for transparency regarding their involvement in the incident. As a mark of their resentment and to pay tribute to the innocent victim Lucy Marem, the UNC declared a 12-hour total shutdown in all Naga areas in Manipur from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday, July 17, 2023. The UNC warned that if their demands are not fulfilled within 48 hours, further actions will be taken.

