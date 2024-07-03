27 C
Undeclared president’s rule in Manipur: MPCC president

N Biren Singh govt a paper tiger

IMPHAL, July 2: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Keisham Meghachandra alleged that the N Biren Singh government is a “paper tiger” and there is an undeclared “president’s rule” in the state.

Keisham told reporters on Monday that the N Biren Singh government is the “weakest” government in the history of the state.

“When the advanced security convoy of CM was ambushed last month, the state government was not able to take control of it. We are witnessing a system of undeclared president’s rule. This is 99.9 per cent correct. The only thing is the Central government has not formally declared imposition of article 355,” Keisham said.

“N Biren Singh government is a paper tiger. The government is the weakest government in the political history of Manipur… the system and administration is totally paralysed. Not just the law and order but other departments are also total failures. Earlier we waited for two-three months so that the government could be in a position to deal with the prevailing situation and take control. Now it’s been fourteen months and we are wondering how many months do we have to wait,” he said.

He thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising the Manipur issue in Parliament on Monday. (PTI)

