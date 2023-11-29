18 C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
UNLF signing peace agreement with Centre is a testament of government's efforts: Manipur CM

Imphal, Nov 29: Manipur’s oldest insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed the historic peace agreement with Centre on November 29.

Speaking on the historic testament, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, “The recent development of the United National Liberation Front signing a peace agreement is a testament to the relentless efforts of the BJP Government in bringing peace and development in the North-East states and Manipur”.

N Biren Singh wrote on platform X and mentioned, “As the UNLF negotiated a settlement and renounced violence, I expressed my appreciation for their decision to engage in “peace talks”. I welcome the UNLF group to the democratic processes and extend my best wishes for their journey on the path of peace and progress”.

After signing the historic peace agreement, the UNLF cadres surrendered their arms thus pledging to join the mainstream.

