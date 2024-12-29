13 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 29, 2024
type here...

USTM workshop on astronomy kindles imagination among students in Assam

Students learn to measure the solar diameter using simple yet effective techniques

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: Astronomy, often considered a gateway to fostering scientific temperament, took center stage at Borhat Higher Secondary School in Charaideo District of Assam as the Astro-Science Centre and Observatory (ASCO) of the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) conducted a “One-day Workshop on Day Time Astronomy.”

- Advertisement -

The programme commenced with an inaugural session led by the school’s Principal, Jitu Moni Bhuyan, who outlined the objectives of the workshop in the presence of all faculty members. Nitu Borgohain, assistant professor of Physics at USTM, delivered a popular talk titled “Our Position in the Cosmos,” which provided a broader perspective of humanity’s place in the universe. This was followed by an engaging hands-on activity where students learned to measure the solar diameter using simple yet effective techniques.

Related Posts:

Over 600 students enthusiastically participated, immersing themselves in the activities that combined theoretical knowledge with practical application. Both students and teachers expressed gratitude to USTM for bringing such an enriching experience to their remote locality.

“The workshop was not only informative but also deeply inspiring,” said a participating student. Teachers echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of such programs in fostering scientific awareness. They urged USTM to organize more such events in the future.

Borgohain lauded the students’ enthusiasm, noting, “Their eagerness to learn is a testament to the universal appeal of astronomy. We hope to continue nurturing such curiosity through our outreach initiatives.”

- Advertisement -

Designed to ignite curiosity and enhance understanding of celestial phenomena, the workshop introduced students to the wonders of the universe through hands-on activities. While nighttime skies often captivate budding astronomers, the event emphasized daytime activities that help students explore celestial objects, their sizes, and their trajectories.

10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bollywood 2024: When Hindi cinema failed to deliver at box office...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain 10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam 8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam 9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About