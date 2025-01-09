18 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 9, 2025
We don’t have tons of such triumphant movies for Latino families: Jennifer Lopez on ‘Unstoppable’

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
New Delhi, Jan 8: Behind a powerful person, there is an equally powerful individual, believes Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez, who, as a Latina, is honoured to bring one such story to the screen with biographical sports drama “Unstoppable”.

The upcoming film is the inspiring, true story of American wrestler Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams of becoming a national champion. It will premiere on Prime Video in India on January 16.

The actor-singer plays Anthony’s devoted and fierce mother Judy in the film. She said there aren’t many stories that depict a well-rounded portrayal of a Latino family and that’s why being part of “Unstoppable” was “exciting”.

“When I read the script, I just found it to be such an inspirational story. It was so triumphant. We don’t have tons of those movies for Latino families, so I wanted to do that. It’s always like this, struggling and everything. And, even though there was struggle here, there was such a triumph at the end,” the actor told PTI in a video interview.

When Lopez met the real-life Judy and Anthony, she thought this story “deserves to be told”.

“He really is an extraordinary human being but there’s always somebody behind the very powerful person and that was an equally powerful person and that was his mom, Judy. It was a real honour for me to be able to do this and be able to be part of telling it,” she added.

Judy Robles, who was also part of the interview, “didn’t believe” that Lopez was going to portray her on screen.

“She played me perfectly. She was absolutely amazing. She did me better than I could do myself. There were a lot of moments where she kept asking me, ‘Is this okay? Is this what you would do?’ She was true to being me, which I really appreciated and valued,” she said. (PTI)

