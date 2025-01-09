18 C
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Don’t like words like legacy and milestone: Hrithik Roshan on 25 years in Bollywood

Mumbai, Jan 8: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan says he is still as shy and anxious as he was 25 years ago when he debuted as a leading man in Hindi movies with the blockbuster “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai”.

Directed by his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, the 2000 romantic-drama also starred Ameesha Patel in her acting debut. It is set to re-release in theatres on Friday, coinciding with Hrithik’s 51st birthday.

Talking to the media during a meet-and-greet event on Tuesday evening, the actor said he doesn’t like to use words like “legacy” and “milestone” to describe his silver jubilee moment in cinema.

“It’s been 25 years, I don’t like words like legacy, and milestone, and I’m not here to say, ’25 years yeah’. I’m not doing that,” Hrithik said.

“I remember when ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ was released I was so shy and anxious that I didn’t do a single interview. I didn’t step out of my house to do anything; I just skipped the entire promotional event. 25 years have passed and unfortunately, that side of me has not changed, I’m still as shy, and just as anxious as always,” he added.

Post his debut, Hrithik delivered several commercially successful and award-winning movies such as “Mission Kashmir”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, “Dhoom 2”, “Jodha Akbar”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Super 30”, “War” and “Vikram Vedha”. (PTI)

