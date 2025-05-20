32.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
type here...

Centre will sanction Organic Fisheries Cluster for Tripura: Union Minister

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 19: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on Sunday announced that Tripura will soon get an Organic Fisheries Cluster, making it the second state after Sikkim to receive such a project.

- Advertisement -

Foundation Stone was laid for an Integrated Aquapark under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), worth Rs 42.4 crores in Kailashahar, Tripura by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj in an event held in Agartala, Tripura today.

Related Posts:

“Tripura has seen massive development over the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said the Union Minister. “PM Modi has pledged to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, and the Northeast is playing a crucial role in this journey.”

He informed that of the 11 Integrated Aqua Parks sanctioned across the country, four are in the Northeast, highlighting the region’s growing significance in India’s fisheries sector.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh underscored the importance of fisheries in the rural economy, noting that over 3 crore people are engaged in fish production nationwide. “Agriculture contributes around 4% to the national economy, while the fisheries sector alone contributes nearly 9%,” he said, stressing the need for focused development in the sector, especially in states like Tripura.

- Advertisement -

Citing data, the minister said that India has become the second-largest fish producer globally, with production jumping from 96 lakh tonnes in 2013–14 to 184.02 lakh tonnes in 2023–24. In Tripura alone, inland fish production has risen from 3.7 lakh tonnes in 2013–14 to 6.4 lakh tonnes today, he added.

Singh highlighted the success of organic farming in Tripura and said that the state has tremendous potential for organic fish production. “Sikkim’s Soreng District was the first to receive an Organic Fisheries Cluster. Tripura will be the next,” he said. “Through innovative methods and sustainable practices, Tripura can emerge as a model state in organic fish farming, significantly boosting its rural economy.”

The Union Minister also directed the timely completion of the Integrated Aqua Park project, ensuring that local communities can start reaping its benefits at the earliest.

10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

20 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway