‘Vibrant Villages Programme-II’ approved for Tripura and other NE states

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 4: The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the Vibrant Villages Programme -II (VVP-II) for Tripura and rest of the North Eastern states.

- Advertisement -

As per a report Vibrant Villages Programme -II is a Central Sector Scheme furthering its commitment for the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 for ‘Safe, Secured & Vibrant land borders’.

The Programme would help in the comprehensive development of the villages located in the blocks abutting international land borders (ILBs), other than the Northern border already covered under VVP-I.

With a total outlay of Rs. 6,839 crore, the programme shall be implemented in select strategic villages of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, till the FY 2028-29.

Apart from the North East, this will shall be implemented in Bihar, Gujarat, J&K (UT), Ladakh (UT), Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

- Advertisement -

“The objective of the programme is to create better living conditions and adequate livelihood opportunities to ensure prosperous and safe borders, control trans-border crime and assimilate the border population with the nation and inculcate them ‘as eyes and ears of the border guarding forces’, crucial for internal security. The programme shall provide funds for infrastructure development within the village or a cluster of villages, value chain development (through cooperatives, SHGs, etc), border specific outreach activity, education infrastructure like SMART classes, development of tourism circuits and works/projects to create diverse & sustainable livelihood opportunities in the border areas”, the report said.

It said that the interventions would be border-specific, state and village specific, based on Village Action Plans prepared in a collaborative approach.

“All-weather road connectivity for these villages shall be undertaken under the already approved PMGSY-IV under the MoRD. A High-Powered Committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary shall consider suitable relaxations in schematic guidelines for effective implementation of schemes in the border areas. The programme aims to achieve saturation in existing individual and household level welfare schemes in the identified villages under convergence as per scheme norms. The programme also aims to saturate all villages in such blocks in 4 thematic areas, namely all-weather road connectivity, telecom connectivity, television connectivity and electrification through convergence under existing scheme norms”, the report reads.