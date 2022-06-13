KAAC Polls: Summery of Votes Secured By Candidates

- Duar-amla MAC constituency
Probhat Chandra Taro (BJP) secured 6,250 votes
Bijoy Teron (INC) secured 5,476 votes
Probhat Chandra Taro by 774 votes.
- Chinthong MAC constituency
Avijit Kro (BJP) secured 5459 votes
Rupsing Bongrung (INC)secured 3395 votes
Avijit Kro won by 2064 votes
- Amri MAC constituency
- Uphing Maslai (BJP) secured 5,397 votes
Elwin Teron (Amri Development Forum) secured 4,479 votes
- Uphing Maslai won by 918.
- Hamren MAC constituency
Mongalsing Timung (BJP) secured 5,221 votes
Angtong Engti Kathar (APHLC) secured 4591 votes
Mongalsing Timung won by 630.
- Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency
Tuliram Ronghang (BJP) secured 23,465 votes
Bikrom Hanse (APHLC) secured 3,320 votes
Tuliram Ronghang won by 20,145 votes.
- Amreng MAC constituency
Rina Terangpi (BJ) secured 11,336 votes
Alice Engtipi (INC) secured 6,886 votes
Rina Terangpi won by 4,450 votes.
- Kopili MAC constituency
Pawan Kumar Rai (BJP) secured 12,124 votes
Bajong Tisso (IND) secured 5,933 votes
Pawan Kumar Rai won by 6,191 votes.
- Rongkhang MAC constituency
Longbison Bey (BJP) secured 7,563 votes
Sing Teron (INC) secured 4,725 votes
Longbison Bey won by 2,838 votes
- Socheng MAC constituency
Headsing Rongphar (BJP) secured 5185 votes
Ramsing Terang (ASDC) secured 3,627 votes
Headsing Rongphar won by 1,558 votes.
- Langfer MAC constituency
Madhuram Lekthe secured 16,141 votes
Purnima Ronghangpi (INC) secured 4,093 votes
Madhuram Lekthe won by 12,048 votes.
- Lumbajong MAC constituency
Johnny Timung (BJP) secured 18,618 votes
Rajen Timung (APHLC) secured 16,384 votes
Johnny Timung won by 2,234 votes.
- Dhansiri MAC constituency
Tiluttoma Hasnu (BJP) secured 15,239 votes
Niso Terangpi (IND) secured 7,236 votes
Tiluttoma Hasnu won by 8,003.
- Langhin MAC constituency
Bili Mohan Khakhlary (BJP) secured 16,588 votes
Sarmung Rongphar (APHLC) 4,071 votes
Bili Mohan Khaklary won by 12,517 votes.
- Nomati MAC constituency
Ritesh Enghi (BJP) secured 7,845 votes
Ashok Teron (INC) secured 4,477 votes
Ritesh Enghi won by 3,368 votes.
- Phuloni MAC constituency
Kangbura Killing (BJP) secured 5,719 votes
Dhaniram Timung (APHLC) secured 5,493 votes
Kangbura Killing won by 1,126 votes.
- Korkanthi MAC constituency
Raju Tisso (BJP) secured 7,359 votes
Daniel Teron (APHLC) secured 6,721 votes
Raju Tisso won by 638 votes
- Mahamaya MAC constituency
Lunsing Teron secured 8,931 votes
Robising Ronghang (APHLC) secured 5,101 votes
Lunsing Teron won by 3,830 votes.
- Howraghat MAC constituency
Ajit Kumar Dey (BJP) secured 15,870 votes
Chandrasing Teron (INC) secured 4,098 votes
Ajit Kumar Dey won by 11,772 votes.
- Singhason MAC constituency
Amarsing Tisso (BJP) secured 5,871 votes
JI Kathar (APHLC) secured 4,200 votes
Amarsing Tisso won by 1,671 votes.
- Nilip MAC constituency
Pobitra Rongpi (BJP) secured 5,188 votes
Rajesh Tisso (APHLC) secured 4,791 votes
Pobitra Rongpi won by 397 votes.
- Duarbagori MAC constituency
Richard Tokbi (BJP) secured 6,482 votes
Rajen Engti (INC) secured 3,642 votes
Richard Tokbi won by 2,840 votes.
- Socheng Dhenta MAC constituency
Kache Rongpipi (BJP) secured 7,615 votes
Mohen Bey (IND) secured 4,637 vote.
Kache Rongpipi won by 2, 978 votes.
- Borjan MAC constituency
Surjya Rongphar BJP) secured 14,892 votes
Martina Engti Katharpi secured 7,206 votes
Surjya Rongphar won by 7,686 votes.
- Sarupathar MAC constituency
Kadom Terangpi (BJP) secured 2,621
Simeon Rongphar (UDFS) secured 2,423
Kadom Terangpi won by 198
- Bokajan MAC constituency
Madhuriya Dekial Phukan (BJP) secured 13,033
Debojyoti Borgagain (AAP) secured 7,554
Madhuriya Dekial Phukan won by 5479
- Deopani MAC constituency
Sharaban Telenga (BJP) secured 8,398
Prahalad Baisa (IND) secured 4,490
Sharaban Telenga won by 4,490