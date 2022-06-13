26 C
KAAC Polls: Summery of Votes Secured By Candidates

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
  1. Duar-amla MAC constituency

Probhat Chandra Taro (BJP) secured 6,250 votes

Bijoy Teron (INC) secured 5,476 votes

Probhat Chandra Taro by 774 votes.

 

  1. Chinthong MAC constituency

Avijit Kro (BJP) secured 5459 votes

Rupsing Bongrung (INC)secured 3395 votes

Avijit Kro won by 2064 votes

 

  1. Amri MAC constituency
  2. Uphing Maslai (BJP) secured 5,397 votes

Elwin Teron (Amri Development Forum) secured 4,479 votes

  1. Uphing Maslai won by 918.

 

  1. Hamren MAC constituency

Mongalsing Timung (BJP) secured 5,221 votes

Angtong Engti Kathar (APHLC) secured 4591 votes

Mongalsing Timung won by 630.

 

  1. Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency

Tuliram Ronghang (BJP) secured 23,465 votes

Bikrom Hanse (APHLC) secured 3,320 votes

Tuliram Ronghang won by 20,145 votes.

 

  1. Amreng MAC constituency

Rina Terangpi (BJ) secured 11,336 votes

Alice Engtipi (INC) secured 6,886 votes

Rina Terangpi won by 4,450 votes.

 

  1. Kopili MAC constituency

Pawan Kumar Rai (BJP) secured 12,124 votes

Bajong Tisso (IND) secured 5,933 votes

Pawan Kumar Rai won by 6,191 votes.

 

  1. Rongkhang MAC constituency

Longbison Bey (BJP) secured 7,563 votes

Sing Teron (INC) secured 4,725 votes

Longbison Bey won by 2,838 votes

 

  1. Socheng MAC constituency

Headsing Rongphar (BJP) secured 5185 votes

Ramsing Terang (ASDC) secured 3,627 votes

Headsing Rongphar won by 1,558 votes.

 

  1. Langfer MAC constituency

Madhuram Lekthe secured 16,141 votes

Purnima Ronghangpi (INC) secured 4,093 votes

Madhuram Lekthe won by 12,048 votes.

 

  1. Lumbajong MAC constituency

Johnny Timung (BJP) secured 18,618 votes

Rajen Timung (APHLC) secured 16,384 votes

Johnny Timung won by 2,234 votes.

 

  1. Dhansiri MAC constituency

Tiluttoma Hasnu (BJP) secured 15,239 votes

Niso Terangpi (IND) secured 7,236 votes

Tiluttoma Hasnu won by 8,003.

 

  1. Langhin MAC constituency

Bili Mohan Khakhlary (BJP) secured 16,588 votes

Sarmung Rongphar (APHLC) 4,071 votes

Bili Mohan Khaklary won by 12,517 votes.

 

  1. Nomati MAC constituency

Ritesh Enghi (BJP) secured 7,845 votes

Ashok Teron (INC) secured 4,477 votes

Ritesh Enghi won by 3,368 votes.

 

  1. Phuloni MAC constituency

Kangbura Killing (BJP) secured 5,719 votes

Dhaniram Timung (APHLC) secured 5,493 votes

Kangbura Killing won by 1,126 votes.

 

  1. Korkanthi MAC constituency

Raju Tisso (BJP) secured 7,359 votes

Daniel Teron (APHLC) secured 6,721 votes

Raju Tisso won by 638 votes

 

  1. Mahamaya MAC constituency

Lunsing Teron secured 8,931 votes

Robising Ronghang (APHLC) secured 5,101 votes

Lunsing Teron won by 3,830 votes.

 

  1. Howraghat MAC constituency

Ajit Kumar Dey (BJP) secured 15,870 votes

Chandrasing Teron (INC) secured 4,098 votes

Ajit Kumar Dey won by 11,772 votes.

 

  1. Singhason MAC constituency

Amarsing Tisso (BJP) secured 5,871 votes

JI Kathar (APHLC) secured 4,200 votes

Amarsing Tisso won by 1,671 votes.

 

  1. Nilip MAC constituency

Pobitra Rongpi (BJP) secured 5,188 votes

Rajesh Tisso (APHLC) secured 4,791 votes

Pobitra Rongpi won by 397 votes.

 

  1. Duarbagori MAC constituency

Richard Tokbi (BJP) secured 6,482 votes

Rajen Engti (INC) secured 3,642 votes

Richard Tokbi won by 2,840 votes.

 

  1. Socheng Dhenta MAC constituency

Kache Rongpipi (BJP) secured 7,615 votes

Mohen Bey (IND) secured 4,637 vote.

Kache Rongpipi won by 2, 978 votes.

 

  1. Borjan MAC constituency

Surjya Rongphar BJP) secured 14,892 votes

Martina Engti Katharpi secured 7,206 votes

Surjya Rongphar won by 7,686 votes.

 

  1. Sarupathar MAC constituency

Kadom Terangpi (BJP) secured 2,621

Simeon Rongphar (UDFS) secured 2,423

Kadom Terangpi won by 198

 

  1. Bokajan MAC constituency

Madhuriya Dekial Phukan (BJP) secured 13,033

Debojyoti Borgagain (AAP) secured 7,554

Madhuriya Dekial Phukan won by 5479

 

 

  1. Deopani MAC constituency

Sharaban Telenga (BJP) secured 8,398

Prahalad Baisa (IND) secured 4,490

Sharaban Telenga won by 4,490

 

