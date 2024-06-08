Women’s body expresses concern over crisis in Manipur

IMPHAL, June 7: A women’s organisation has expressed disappointment over the failure of the state and central governments to solve the ongoing crisis in the state.

Addressing the media in Imphal on Thursday, convener of Imagi Meira, Kh Sujata said that despite repeated pleas, the crisis unfolding in the state is yet to be resolved. Representatives of the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) were also present on the occasion.

- Advertisement -

She alleged that despite persistence pressures from various circles, no action has been initiated against the 10 Kuki MLAs who had raised the demand for separate administration for the community.

Meanwhile, they continue to exert pressure to fulfill their demand, she said and questioned whether they were more powerful than the other 50 MLAs.

“Why have the 50 MLAs remained silent till date? What are they doing at the moment?” she asked.

Sujata said that Imagi Meira has been pressing the state government and the speaker of the Manipur legislative assembly to take up befitting action against the Kuki MLAs as the demand raised by them is akin to disintegration of the state, which is against the oath they had taken after they were elected as members of the state assembly.

- Advertisement -

She said that Imagi Meira along with representatives of the DMCC, had also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister demanding urgent measures to bring normalcy and ensure peaceful co-existence among communities in the state.

In the memorandum the women’s body had also sought the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. Copies of the same were also forwarded to the Union home and defence ministers. However, there was no positive response to the matter till date, Sujata rued.

The women’s body had also submitted various memorandums to the state government and received assurances of action after the Lok Sabha elections were over. However, no substantial step has been taken up so far by the state government or the centre, she added.

Sujata said that they have also asked the Privilege and Ethics Committee of the Manipur Assembly to take action against the 10 Kuki MLAs. (NNN)