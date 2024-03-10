Zero development under BJP rule: Manipur Congress

IMPHAL, March 9: The Manipur Congress party on Saturday accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as well as in Manipur of misleading the people with false narratives of development and youth empowerment.

Addressing the media at Congress Bhavan in Imphal on Saturday, Congress leader and former legislator from Ukhrul, Alfred Arthur alleged that nothing meaningful change in the field of development and youth empowerment was brought about in the last ten years of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

In the state too, the BJP-led government did not bring any change. There is no development or empowerment of youth in the state, he said.

While they did nothing, these governments are blaming the previous Congress government only to cover up their failure and fooling the people with false narratives of development and youth empowerment, he alleged.

Citing an example, Alfred pointed to Sangshak village in Ukhrul district where no improvement in the economic status of the youths of the village is seen despite 10 years of BJP rule.

During Congress rule, the job card holders used to get jobs for a maximum number of days in a year under MGNREGA, he claimed. However, since the BJP-led government came to power, there has been a drastic reduction in the number of days, he added.

Under the scheme, a job card holder has to get 100 days of work in a year. However, under the incumbent government, the job card holder could not get a job for even 10 days in a year.

This showed a drastic decline in social security of the citizens under the BJP government.

Foundation stones for various development projects worth crores of rupees were laid by the leaders of the BJP-led NDA across the country but no ground work for years, he said.

Alfred said that in fact, there is zero development in the country as well as in the state under the BJP rule and stressed the need for urgent action to address the ever increasing unemployment among the youths of the country and state.

Attending the press conference, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Hareshwar Goswami reiterated the purpose of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said that unemployment is a crucial issue of the country.

The Congress promised right to employment as well as apprenticeships for youths in a series of assurances made by its leader Rahul Gandhi, he added. (NNN)