Annual Sports Day celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya Diphu

HT Bureau
Diphu, Nov 7: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Diphu celebrated its Annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm on Thursday. The event, inaugurated by chief guest Arunav Jyoti Baruah, assistant commissioner of Karbi Anglong, commenced with the unfurling of the national flag, followed by a spirited march-past by the four houses—Shivaji, Tagore, Ashoka, and Raman.
Exciting competitions, including kabaddi, relay races, sprints, and tug-of-war, showcased the students’ sportsmanship and teamwork. During the awards ceremony, the chief guest presented medals to the winners, applauding their commitment and skill.
The Annual Sports Day emphasised the importance of sports in fostering resilience, teamwork, and a well-rounded education for students at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Diphu.
