23 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 8, 2024
type here...

Annual Sports Day celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya Diphu

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
Diphu, Nov 7: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Diphu celebrated its Annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm on Thursday. The event, inaugurated by chief guest Arunav Jyoti Baruah, assistant commissioner of Karbi Anglong, commenced with the unfurling of the national flag, followed by a spirited march-past by the four houses—Shivaji, Tagore, Ashoka, and Raman.
Exciting competitions, including kabaddi, relay races, sprints, and tug-of-war, showcased the students’ sportsmanship and teamwork. During the awards ceremony, the chief guest presented medals to the winners, applauding their commitment and skill.
The Annual Sports Day emphasised the importance of sports in fostering resilience, teamwork, and a well-rounded education for students at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Diphu.

- Advertisement -

Related Posts:

Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sindhu’s academy to come up in Visakhapatnam

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try