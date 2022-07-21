Assam Youth Olympic 2022 Torch Flame Reaches Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 20: The torch relay of 1st Assam Youth Olympic (AYO) 2022 reached Karbi Anglong, here at Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) stadium on Wednesday. The Assam Olympic Association has organised the AYO at Guwahati from July 22 to 27.

Chief Executive Member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang, who is also president of Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA), received the torch from Assistant Secretary, Assam Olympic Association (AOA) and president, Assam Handball Association, Amal Narayan Patowary.

The CEM and president, KASA, Ronghang participating in the torch relay said it is fortunate for the players of Karbi Anglong to participate in the State government and AOA organised 1st AYO to be held at Guwahati. There are 60 players and 14 officials to participate in the mega sports extravaganza. The players will take part in 6 events, he said.

“Karbi Anglong is moving ahead in sports as we want to promote sports culture among our children. I convey my best wishes to our participating boys and girls in the AYO and may you win medals for the district,” CEM said.

The joint secretary, AOA, Patowary said the torch relay of the 1st AYO started from yesterday. From Halflong, Hojai and now at Diphu and from here will be moving to Golaghat, Nogaon and back to Guwahati. There will be 32 events and top 8 districts are competing in this sports extravaganza.

Patowary said it is a platform for the young talented sports individuals to demonstrate their capabilities and talent so that they can represent for the state in the national and international levels.

The torch relay here at KASA stadium started at 10 a.m., where the CEM, KAAC and president, KASA, Tuliram Ronghang lighted the torch and took a relay of the torch before presenting it to the players for the relay of the torch around the KASA stadium.

Players from Karbi Anglong will participate in 6 events. In Wrestling 11 players, Judo 12 players, Boxing 3, Karate 3, Basketball 12 and Athletics 19. Total 60 players and 14 officials will move for Guwahati on July 22.

Around 250 players from KASA Badminton Academy, KASA Football Academy, Diphu Athletic Academy, Karbi Anglong Karate-do Association and KASA Basketball participated in the torch relay this morning.

The torch relay was also witnessed by Assistant Account Officer, AOA and badminton secretary, Guwahati Sports Association, Amar Kanti Singha; general secretary, KASA, Dr. Pankaj Teron; District Sports Officer, Rilip Ronghang; KASA football secretary, Horen Engti Kathar; KASA badminton secretary, Kensing Engti including other KASA members and sports persons.